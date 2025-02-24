JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.12. 412,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 389,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

JOYY Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.28.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

JOYY Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $57,840,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of JOYY by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,605,000 after acquiring an additional 865,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $15,448,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 168.3% in the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 1,793.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 288,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

See Also

