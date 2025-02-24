Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.49. 50,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 79,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.
Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics
In other Gyre Therapeutics news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,054 shares of company stock worth $342,277. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
