Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.49. 50,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 79,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,054 shares of company stock worth $342,277. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.