iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 699,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 194,422 shares.The stock last traded at $152.12 and had previously closed at $152.70.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

