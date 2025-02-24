NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 5,646,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,014,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

