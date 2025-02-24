AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.29 and last traded at $146.51. 57,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 367,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average is $159.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

