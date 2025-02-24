International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $263.25 and last traded at $262.13. 803,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,618,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a market cap of $242.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.