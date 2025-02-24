Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $22.00. 9,555,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,368,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after purchasing an additional 668,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $211,084,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

