Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

2/18/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $102.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $126.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

FIS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.32. 1,788,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,172. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

