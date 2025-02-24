Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.82 and last traded at $193.29. 5,940,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,830,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.