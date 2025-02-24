Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – February 24th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., JD.com, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Amgen are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent shares of companies that research, develop, and market drugs and other healthcare products. Their performance is largely influenced by factors such as clinical trial successes, regulatory approvals, and ongoing innovation, making them a dynamic and sometimes volatile segment within the broader healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $13.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $887.42. 1,551,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $847.66.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.64. 5,787,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $90.75. 8,424,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,049,427. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,937,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932,720. JD.com has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,899,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,129,738. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,112. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,530. Amgen has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

