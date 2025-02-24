Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Uber Technologies, and PepsiCo are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. 34,962,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $760.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.54. 4,077,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $491.67.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1,035.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $975.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $931.39. The company has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,758,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,878,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

