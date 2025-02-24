Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGIGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 31,655 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,009% compared to the average volume of 1,501 put options.

ANGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $857.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Angi by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

