ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 20,594 shares.The stock last traded at $93.79 and had previously closed at $93.28.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

