Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Trading Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) were down 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 457,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 980,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

