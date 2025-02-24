Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.30 and last traded at $91.91. 86,583,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 90,536,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.66, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,671,246 shares of company stock valued at $472,745,137 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

