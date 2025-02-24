Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,893,761.25. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.14. The stock had a trading volume of 824,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.