Promising Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 24th

GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, AltC Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks tend to be influenced by global oil prices and geopolitical events, often resulting in higher volatility compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $7.66 on Monday, reaching $320.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,260. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded down $19.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.34. 4,252,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,786. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $352.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $935.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,018. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,054.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.81. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.72, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $399.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average is $169.45.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $3.87 on Monday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,961,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $483.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.75. 2,869,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,669. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

