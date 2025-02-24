Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 24th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, BP, and NuScale Power are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares in companies that produce, develop, or utilize hydrogen technology as part of their energy portfolio. These companies are typically involved in activities like hydrogen production, storage, fuel cells, and distribution, making them key players in the transition toward cleaner, lower-emission energy alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,771. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $484.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $461.42. The company had a trading volume of 836,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.48. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.14. 15,220,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,758,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. 4,862,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,134,847. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.88. 8,038,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,088,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

