Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – February 24th

Tesla, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Vale, XPeng, and Samsara are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, and market electric vehicles and related components. These stocks often also include firms involved in the development of supporting technologies such as battery systems and charging infrastructure, offering investors exposure to the growing clean energy transportation sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $338.13. 51,890,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,701,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,200. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,650,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,710,551. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 84,658,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,969,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 19,685,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,008,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.21. 6,740,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.03. 2,355,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,753. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -110.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Featured Articles