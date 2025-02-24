Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies directly involved in the digital currency industry, such as those engaged in mining, trading, or developing blockchain technology. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth potential of the cryptocurrency market without requiring the direct purchase and management of digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. 23,040,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,453,092. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. 23,935,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,188,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Bitfarms has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $606.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

