Head-To-Head Review: SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) versus Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunnova Energy International and SolarBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 1 12 11 0 2.42 SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $9.03, indicating a potential upside of 384.40%. SolarBank has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than SolarBank.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $720.65 million 0.32 -$417.96 million ($3.35) -0.56 SolarBank $43.08 million 3.25 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -20.03

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and SolarBank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SolarBank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunnova Energy International. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunnova Energy International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and SolarBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -51.02% -11.15% -2.06% SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41%

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats SolarBank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 2,292 megawatts serving over 419,000 customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

