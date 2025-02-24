Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 24th (ABR, BYD, BZUN, CAG, EXEL, GDS, ITCI, LCID, NDSN, PWR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 24th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.13 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $219.00 target price on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

