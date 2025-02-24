BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.10.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$57.23. 222,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,767. Emera has a 1 year low of C$44.13 and a 1 year high of C$57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

