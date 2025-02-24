Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SES. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.48.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 721,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,372. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.41. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$10.57 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

