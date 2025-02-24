Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as £134.50 ($170.21) and last traded at £135.40 ($171.35), with a volume of 30860 shares. The stock had previously closed at £139.30 ($176.28).

Ferguson Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79. The company has a market capitalization of £33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of £152.03.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

