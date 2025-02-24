Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 49,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 242,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNTH shares. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of $659.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

