Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.05. Approximately 37,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 130,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.
Rogers Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
