Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.05. Approximately 37,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 130,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

Rogers Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rogers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.