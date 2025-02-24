Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 183,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 914,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,889,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after buying an additional 523,843 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

