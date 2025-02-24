Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 21st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and MGO Global are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares in companies that conduct their retail operations online. These stocks represent an ownership interest in ecommerce businesses such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba, among others. They are often highly influenced by consumer trends and advancements in technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,580,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $758.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $89.24. 1,585,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,351. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $20.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,004.16. 102,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,075.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,072.00. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 790,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 394,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.67. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $130.94 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of NASDAQ MGOL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 106,099,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,427,328. MGO Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $893,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

