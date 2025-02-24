JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s current price.

USM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,677. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 1,837.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in United States Cellular by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1,917.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

