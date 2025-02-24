iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 430,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 189,260 shares.The stock last traded at $70.59 and had previously closed at $69.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

