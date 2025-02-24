Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 32,326 shares.The stock last traded at $122.12 and had previously closed at $122.57.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.