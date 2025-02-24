MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $26.12. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

