Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $17.41. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 463,309 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $567.22 million, a P/E ratio of -346.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

