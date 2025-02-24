Wells Fargo & Company Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $5.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLUE. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 152.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
