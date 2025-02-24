Promising Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 23rd

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, MicroAlgo, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Venus Acquisition are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,971,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.12. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,997,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,365,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MicroAlgo stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 530,222,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. MicroAlgo has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $509.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.14. 12,801,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average is $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 526,636,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Venus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

