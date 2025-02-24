NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.90. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 11,840 shares.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 333,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,008,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 154,098 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,647,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
