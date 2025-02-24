Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.31, but opened at $119.28. Twilio shares last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 906,775 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.74.

Twilio Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock worth $2,656,889. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,447,000 after buying an additional 77,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

