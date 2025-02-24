WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.42, but opened at $28.16. WeRide shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 3,271,974 shares traded.
WeRide Trading Up 2.5 %
About WeRide
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
