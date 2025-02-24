Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $41.73. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 2,369,027 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 9.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,119.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,767,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

