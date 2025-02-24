Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $20.92. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 522,659 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

