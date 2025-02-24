iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 516969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

