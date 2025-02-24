iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 130335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 13.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

