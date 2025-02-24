Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.