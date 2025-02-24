Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.59. 203,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,241,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

