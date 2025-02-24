MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 33027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 658,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MasterBrand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

