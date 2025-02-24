Quartz Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quartz Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Quartz Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

