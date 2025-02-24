Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $149.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.75. 1,017,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

