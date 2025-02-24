Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/24/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $149.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of LYV stock traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.75. 1,017,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
