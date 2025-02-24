Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after purchasing an additional 397,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $265.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day moving average of $221.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

