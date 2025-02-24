BMO Capital Markets Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $168.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.02. 559,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,958. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,620,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

